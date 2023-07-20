Volunteer group visits EKY, helps in flood recovery

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wayland community of Floyd County, several folks are still working to rebuild their homes following flooding nearly one year ago. On Thursday, a volunteer group, in partnership with Appalachian Service Project, paid a visit to one homeowner to help in her family’s efforts in rebuilding.

Mary McKinney was one of many of those Wayland homeowners who saw the rising waters and was even rescued during the floods.

“When it started getting underneath the porch, coming through the porch, I was panicking,” said McKinney. “It was something that I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through.”

Appalachian Service Project (ASP) brings people into the region each year to assist those in need. On Thursday, one group from Michigan came to help McKinney and her family rebuild.

Nicholas Bartman, a volunteer team leader, said he has been serving with ASP for many years, but it is an honor to know his group is making a difference. He also said being able to build relationships in communities across Appalachia is wonderful.

“To have this space to serve, it’s just so special and eye-opening and it really lets us almost reset,” said Bartman. “The thing we find, and it catches a lot of people off guard, especially the first year, is just how special we’re served from the people as well.”

McKinney added that seeing organizations such as ASP bring in volunteer groups means the world to her and has really made a difference for her family.

“I didn’t think nobody cared enough to help me and stuff, but these people did,” said McKinney. “They reached out to me and done the work. I thought it was hopeless, but they showed me different.”

Bartman added that volunteer groups would be staying in Eastern Kentucky until the end of July.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.
Man accused of killing and dismembering wife shot and killed by police
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds

Latest News

UPike professor talks about inflation of power bills for eastern Kentucky
People in Eastern Kentucky may feel the pain of a power bill increase
EKY Power Bills - Madison 6
Art is being used in Southern Kentucky to help people overcome their addictions. The Sky Hope...
Pulaski Co. recovery center using art to help people overcome addiction
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
UK researchers conducting study in East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment