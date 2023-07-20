Volunteer group visits EKY, helps in flood recovery

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wayland community of Floyd County, several folks are still working to rebuild their homes following flooding nearly one year ago. On Thursday, a volunteer group, in partnership with Appalachian Service Project, paid a visit to one homeowner to help in her family’s efforts in rebuilding.

Mary McKinney was one of many of those Wayland homeowners who saw the rising waters and was even rescued during the floods.

“When it started getting underneath the porch, coming through the porch, I was panicking,” said McKinney. “It was something that I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through.”

Appalachian Service Project (ASP) brings people into the region each year to assist those in need. On Thursday, one group from Michigan came to help McKinney and her family rebuild.

Nicholas Bartman, a volunteer team leader, said he has been serving with ASP for many years, but it is an honor to know his group is making a difference. He also said being able to build relationships in communities across Appalachia is wonderful.

“To have this space to serve, it’s just so special and eye-opening and it really lets us almost reset,” said Bartman. “The thing we find, and it catches a lot of people off guard, especially the first year, is just how special we’re served from the people as well.”

McKinney added that seeing organizations such as ASP bring in volunteer groups means the world to her and has really made a difference for her family.

“I didn’t think nobody cared enough to help me and stuff, but these people did,” said McKinney. “They reached out to me and done the work. I thought it was hopeless, but they showed me different.”

Bartman added that volunteer groups would be staying in Eastern Kentucky until the end of July.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.