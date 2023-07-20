UK researchers conducting study in East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKYT) - When a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this year, spewing toxic chemicals into the air, there were concerns about long-term health effects on the residents.

Now, researchers at the University of Kentucky have been visiting the area to gather more data as part of a larger study.

When 38 train cars plunged into a river along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, neighbors were worried. When those rail cars ignited and spewed toxins into the air and water, residents were horrified.

“Everyone in the community needs this, so our goal is, this is a mini-test. We’re gonna measure, see what we find, and then I anticipate being able to go much, much larger,” said Dr. Erin Haynes, a professor of Epidemiology and Environmental Health.

Dr. Haynes turned to science to help better understand what people were dealing with. As an Ohio resident herself, she understood the lingering questions.

“We’re all connected," Dr. Haynes said. "When it comes to environment, the entire globe is connected, the earth."

The first stage was an online survey given to about 300 participants about symptoms and health concerns. They’re from nine different counties in Ohio and West Virginia.

About 80 people from the survey began wearing silicone wristbands for seven days, which can help measure chemical exposure.

“We have been told that we are just gonna get cancer. If I have to be a lab rat to prove that there’s chemicals here, and that gets us more funding and more testing, that’s what we’re gonna do,” said East Palestine resident Jess Connard.

"One thing we did not predict was that the Canadian Wildfire smoke would be blowing into town the day that we passed out the wristbands. So we’re also monitoring that because that’s another exposure and could be monitored on the wristband," Dr. Haynes said.

Twenty more residents provided blood and urine samples for analysis.

“And from this information, we’ll build larger research studies. We just need to know exactly where to target the energy and research,” said Dr. Haynes.

Now, they wait for results to better inform and help make future decisions.

Dr. Haynes told us that in the initial survey, respondents said they were experiencing headaches, nausea, throat irritation, and once they were surveyed again months later, more than 80% said they were still dealing with those symptoms.

