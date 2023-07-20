UK political science professor breaks down highly anticipated Gov. race

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The governor’s race for the November election is officially set.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman filed for re-election to run with Governor Andy Beshear.

Republican nominee Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced state Senator Robby Mills as his running mate on Wednesday.

Many may now be wondering who exactly is Senator Robby Mills, the 56-year-old Republican from Henderson, and how will Mills being on the Republican ticket affect this governor’s race?

We spoke to UK political science professor Dr. Stephen Voss, who helps answer those questions and more.

“By choosing a state senator, Cameron took a relatively safe and predictable route,” said Dr. Voss.

Dr. Voss says Cameron didn’t go for a surprise candidacy here.

“Cameron has wanted this race to be about national, hot-button issues, about cultural changes that have been happening in the 21st century that aren’t particularly popular with Kentucky voters. So he’s stressed the positions that Mills has taken in the past that involve cultural conservatism,” said Dr. Voss.

Mills is well-known for his legislation to ban transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity, which passed in 2022. This year, he backed a bill that bans TikTok from state devices and a bill that made hazing a felony, among many others. Most recently, Mills defended his vote for Senate Bill 150, which bans gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, among other issues.

“Where Kentuckians tend to be conservative, Mills helps punctuate that. Helps reinforce that. His cultural conservative credentials allow Cameron to reinforce the message they’ve tried to make the campaign about,” said Dr. Voss.

Mills also has the ties to Western Kentucky that Cameron lacks.

However, Dr. Voss says Beshear’s campaign will highlight Mills’ role in a controversial teacher pension bill.

“One of the main points of attack of former Governor Matt Bevin was his role in trying to adjust teacher pensions. So by having Mills, who was a part of Bevin’s efforts on pension, join to the Republican ticket, it allows Beshear to relitigate the 2019 campaign, which he won,” said Dr. Voss.

Dr. Voss says while the Republican campaign will primarily focus on national, hot-button issues, Governor Beshear and Lt. Governor Coleman will take the opposite approach and focus on in-state issues and highlight the Beshear administration’s responses to natural disasters and the COVID pandemic.

Election Day is November 7.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.