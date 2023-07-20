Two Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in EKY

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The winning ticket in Wednesday night’s $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles.

However, a $1 million ticket and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Kentucky.

The $1 million ticket was sold in Henry County at the Pilot Travel Center in Pendleton.

In Eastern Kentucky, one $50,000 ticket was sold at the Mini Mart in Corbin. Another $50,000 ticket was sold in Floyd County at D’s Grocery in Teaberry.

Lottery officials said the winners should sign the back of the tickets and keep them in a safe location.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings at the state’s lottery headquarters.

