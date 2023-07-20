Second suspect charged in officer-involved shooting

Investigators said Marlana Adkins and Vaughan were found parked at an Advance Auto Parts after...
Investigators said Marlana Adkins and Vaughan were found parked at an Advance Auto Parts after a 911 call claiming they were shoplifting at a nearby Dollar General.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The second suspect allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, July 18, in Logan County has been released from the hospital and charged.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday Barry Vaughan was released from the hospital and charged with two counts of attempted murder, fleeing with reckless disregard, fleeing causing bodily injury, transferring and receiving stolen property, and obstructing.

Investigators said Marlana Adkins and Vaughan were found parked at an Advance Auto Parts after a 911 call claiming they were shoplifting at a nearby Dollar General. Investigators also said the car they were driving had stolen plates.

Vaughan is accused of acting as if he was complying with officer commands to turn off the vehicle but instead, deputies say he abruptly shifted the vehicle into reverse, pressing the accelerator.

According to the sheriff’s office, when Vaughan attempted to reverse the vehicle to leave the parking lot, an officer attempted to grab the steering wheel from the passenger-side window.

The sheriff’s office went on to say as one police officer was being dragged by the car, Vaughan is accused of nearly hitting a cruiser with the vehicle and backing on to WV Route 10 into the path of oncoming traffic.

At that time, deputies say a Corporal drew his service weapon and stepped in front of the car, while the police officer continued to attempt to gain control of the vehicle from inside.

Vaughan is then accused of shifting the vehicle in to drive, steering it directly toward the Corporal. Deputies say the Corporal was able to sidestep the vehicle and discharged two rounds from his service weapon, hitting Vaughan.

After shots were fired, the vehicle continued forward and hit a parked car in the parking lot.

Barry Ethan Vaughan, 38, of Ironton, Ohio was life flighted to the hospital and released today, July 20.

The passenger in the vehicle, Marlana Dawn Adkins, 37, of West Hamlin, West Virginia was arrested at the scene. Adkins has been charged with malicious assault on a police officer, transporting stolen property across state lines, transferring/receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

Check out our previous coverage >>> HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.
Man accused of killing and dismembering wife shot and killed by police
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds

Latest News

Art is being used in Southern Kentucky to help people overcome their addictions. The Sky Hope...
Pulaski Co. recovery center using art to help people overcome addiction
Powerball
Two Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in EKY
UPike professor talks about inflation of power bills for eastern Kentucky
People in Eastern Kentucky may feel the pain of a power bill increase
Christian Appalachian Project’s Operation Sharing received 40,000 toys through a partnership...
‘It’s a blessing from God’: CAP’s Operation Sharing in EKY
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Psychiatrist talks about coping, dealing with trauma as one-year anniversary of EKY flooding approaches