Pulaski Co. recovery center using art to help people overcome addiction

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - In Pulaski County, art is being used to help people overcome their addictions.

Rhonda Campbell is from Hazard and used to be in jail. However, now she is recovering and said the Sky Hope Recovery Center is giving her a sense of purpose.

“Art has been the biggest part of my recovery. If I didn’t have my artwork, I probably would have gone back to the same thing. As a human being, everyone is looking for that sense of purpose,” Campbell explained.

From pottery, to weaving, to drawing, the program uses art and nature to help women.

The women are also growing flowers and food at the center. Program directors said this will help the women develop a more healthy lifestyle.

“A person can take nothing, and make something beautiful,” Brenda Richardson said.

The Sky Hope Recovery Center recently received a grant to further the mission of helping people in recovery.

The Kentucky Foundation for Women awarded the $8,000 grant to use for art and farming.

This fall, some of the items made in the program could possibly be auctioned off during a fundraiser.

