Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The lone winning ticket in last night’s $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles, but the winning numbers drawn did make one ticket each that was sold in Indiana and Kentucky worth $1 million.

The Hoosier Lottery says the $1 million winner was sold at a liquor store in Carmel. In addition, a ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Speedway stote in Indianapolis.

Three tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold at stores in the Hoosier state. One was at a BP station in Indianapolis. The other two were at stores in WAVE Country – in Harrison County at Grab N Go Four on Highway 211 in Elizabeth and in Floyd County at Valero on W. 5th St. in New Albany.

Besides the $1 million ticket, Kentucky Lottery officials say two $50,000 tickets also were sold in the commonwealth. The locations of the tickets have not been released.

Lottery officials in both states say the winners should sign the back of the tickets and keep them in a safe location. Winnings have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings at the state’s lottery headquarters.

