Police: Three people charged with DUI in separate incidents

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department announced three people were arrested in less than one week for driving under the influence (DUI).

Police said a Lily woman was arrested around 10:18 p.m. on July 7.

Chasity Maggard, 48, was reportedly pulled over on South Laurel Road for not having her car’s headlights on. Officers said they could smell marijuana coming from the car, and Maggard “appeared to be lethargic and had droopy eyes”.

Officials said Maggard surrendered a small amount of suspected marijuana. During a search of the car, officials reportedly found another baggie with suspected marijuana in her purse, a baggie containing a clear, crystal-like substance and a glass smoking pipe with residue on it.

Police confirmed Maggard failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested. Maggard was charged with DUI and drug possession.

Two days prior, on July 5, police said a Keavy man was arrested around 10 p.m. on KY-30.

Jeffery Sizemore, 53, was stopped at a police checkpoint. Officers said he was “sweating profusely, had slurred speech and smelled strongly of marijuana.”

Sizemore reportedly told police he had air conditioning in his car and did not know why he was sweating so much.

Officials said Sizemore failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was charged with DUI and other traffic violations.

Another person was arrested on KY-30 on July 5. Around 11:07 p.m., officials said Eva Lightsey, 31, was stopped at a police checkpoint. Officers said they could smell marijuana coming from the car, and Lightsey “had red, glossy eyes”.

During a search of the car, officers confirmed they found suspected marijuana in the center console.

Lightsey reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested. She was charged with DUI, marijuana possession and no registration receipt.

