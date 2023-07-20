Police | Man arrested for setting fire to store display rack

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after officers say he intentionally set fire to a cell phone display rack inside a store.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the fire was reported on July 19 at Kroger along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Officers report a Kroger staff member stopped the fire from spreading by using a fire extinguisher.

When firefighters arrived, they determined someone intentionally started the fire inside the building at the cell phone display rack while approximately 200 people and staff members were inside the store.

With help from surveillance video, officials identified the person responsible for the fire.

Officers, detectives, and firefighters searched for Michael D. Fields, 37, for several hours. Fields was located later that night by detectives.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Boyd County Jail. Fields was charged with numerous counts of wanton endangerment, arson, and theft.

