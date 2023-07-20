Police | Man arrested for setting fire to store display rack

Michael Fields faces arson and other charges after a fire inside a Kroger in Ashland, Kentucky.
Michael Fields faces arson and other charges after a fire inside a Kroger in Ashland, Kentucky.(Ashland Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after officers say he intentionally set fire to a cell phone display rack inside a store.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the fire was reported on July 19 at Kroger along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Officers report a Kroger staff member stopped the fire from spreading by using a fire extinguisher.

When firefighters arrived, they determined someone intentionally started the fire inside the building at the cell phone display rack while approximately 200 people and staff members were inside the store.

With help from surveillance video, officials identified the person responsible for the fire.

Officers, detectives, and firefighters searched for Michael D. Fields, 37, for several hours. Fields was located later that night by detectives.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Boyd County Jail. Fields was charged with numerous counts of wanton endangerment, arson, and theft.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.
Man accused of killing and dismembering wife shot and killed by police
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds

Latest News

Appalachian Service Project (ASP)
Volunteer group visits EKY, helps in flood recovery
Art is being used in Southern Kentucky to help people overcome their addictions. The Sky Hope...
Pulaski Co. recovery center using art to help people overcome addiction
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
UK researchers conducting study in East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge is a prime candidate to win USA Today’s...
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa nominated for prestigious USA Today award
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery