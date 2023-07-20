People in Eastern Kentucky may feel the pain of a power bill increase

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power filed for an 18.3 percent increase in residential power bills and a 13.6 percent increase in their overall revenue.

Before this is able to go into effect, it has to be heard by the Kentucky Public Service Commission. However, experts said the possible increase would be noticeable to those who use Kentucky Power.

Dr. Greg Green is an economist and an economic professor at the University of Pikeville. He said inflation becomes an issue for people when their wages are not also increasing.

“But that’s what inflation does, if your wage increase is not matching your inflation increase then you’re slowly becoming worse off when it comes to purchasing power,” Green explained.

Green added inflation is being felt by consumers, but it is also being felt by companies, and that is what leads to them needing to increase prices.

”Everything you buy takes a certain share of that money away from you so if I increase--the average power bill was quoted to me as $365 a month--if I increase that by 18% what that means is, I now have less money to buy other things, especially if I’m on a fixed income,” Green said.

Green suggested people who think this increase will impact their budget, make decisions on what things they can live without to adjust to the power bill increase.

