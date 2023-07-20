One person charged following cemetery vandalism

Cemetery Vandalism
Cemetery Vandalism(Knox County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Knox County are investigating a vandalism case at the Gray/Cox Cemetery.

Officials said they got the call Thursday morning.

When deputies got to the scene, they reportedly found several urns, headstones, decorations and stands that were destroyed.

Officials estimated the incident caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Police confirmed one person was charged with criminal mischief, but the person’s name was not released.

