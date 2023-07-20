New Letcher County business ‘ready to roll,’ serving special sweets on the streets

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Letcher County is offering something original, scraping up some rolled ice cream that rolls to you.

Tasty Treats by Tab is a new food truck based in Letcher County, bringing rolled ice cream, doughnuts, funnel cake and more to the region. Owner Tabitha Shipley said the idea was born based on her travels and the need for more options for the people in her community.

“My kids love it,” she said. “And my biggest question was: Why can’t we have something like that in our little hometown?”

So, she bought the truck in hopes of bringing some sweetness to the streets, which almost one year ago were covered in water and debris from the floods.

“Since the flood, a lot of places here has been destroyed,” she said. “Through hard work, and God, we have overcome every bit of it. And we’re just... we’re ready to roll.”

She said it is about revitalizing the region, working with other businesses to “just roll with it.” She reached out to places like the Neon Vendors Mall to see about opening her truck in their lots, creating a symbiotic space for small business sales.

“I think it’s good. Anything new, I think, is great. And we need all the different things we can get,” said Tracie King, owner of Neon Vendors Mall. “I think we could build our little town back.”

Shipley agreed, but said it is bigger than just one town. Her business will target Virginia, Kentucky and beyond. The truck will move around, reaching more people than a brick and mortar, which was one of Shipley’s biggest desires.

You can follow the calendar and see the menu here.

