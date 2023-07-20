Mayfield family picks up the pieces after historic flooding

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Once again, people in a hard-hit Heartland community find themselves cleaning up after another natural disaster.

Historic flash floods hit Mayfield on July 19, sending water rushing into many homes.

A day after the storm, Brianna Ladow and her family cleaned up.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s very stressful and emotional,” said Ladow.

Brianna Ladow and her fiancé, Jeremy Martin, said they never expected to see water rushing into their home.

“I was actually telling the kids, hurry up, get up the house is flooding, get up we’ve got to go,” said Ladow.

The flood waters ruined all of the flooring, furniture, toys, clothes and more.

Martin said once he was able to get his family, including his five children to safety, he tried to help neighbors. But, the water was just too much.

“It was overwhelming. The water was coming up to here in the middle of the street, I’m trying to go across the street to my neighbors to wake them up and the current alone wouldn’t let me do it,” said Martin.

Ladow said this is devastating for the city of Mayfield as they still try and pick up their pieces from the December 2021 tornado.

“Our town is still not even back up and surviving and thriving like it was. People in Mayfield are kind of resilient. You know, we work together but it’s hard to work together through an emotional time if you understand what I’m saying,” said Ladow.

As for what’s next for the couple and their family, hopefully being able to move back into their home.

“Hopefully our landlord said that she can fix this house in about a week or so, I’m hoping and praying that happens. Cause right now we’re living in a hotel room with our five kids and that’s not fun. And we don’t really have the funds to keep living in a hotel room,” said Ladow.

On Friday, July 21, Governor Andy Beshear will be in Mayfield with local leaders to tour the damage.

