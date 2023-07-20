Manchester man arrested for theft
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested a man after reportedly finding a stolen item hooked onto his truck.
After London Police received a call about a stolen item, they said they found it on the back of Benjamin Burkhart’s F-350 on Johnson Road.
After stopping the truck, Burkhart, 44, of Manchester, reportedly told police he took the item because he thought it belonged to a friend.
Burkhart was arrested on July 6. He was charged with theft, no registration receipt, no registration plates and no insurance card.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.