Manchester man arrested for theft

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested a man after reportedly finding a stolen item hooked onto his truck.

After London Police received a call about a stolen item, they said they found it on the back of Benjamin Burkhart’s F-350 on Johnson Road.

After stopping the truck, Burkhart, 44, of Manchester, reportedly told police he took the item because he thought it belonged to a friend.

Burkhart was arrested on July 6. He was charged with theft, no registration receipt, no registration plates and no insurance card.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.