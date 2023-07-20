Magoffin man faces rape, sexual abuse charges

Magoffin County man faces charges of rape, sexual abuse (Big Sandy Regional Detention Center).
Magoffin County man faces charges of rape, sexual abuse (Big Sandy Regional Detention Center).(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Magoffin County man is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse in a 2018 case.

WYMT obtained court documents from the Magoffin County Circuit Court’s office which state Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, was arrested on Wednesday, July 19.

The documents state that Taulbee reportedly committed first-degree sexual abuse sometime between March 1, 2018 and June 1, 2018 and third-degree rape sometime between March 1, 2018 and August 12, 2018.

In the first count, investigators said Taulbee reportedly forced another person to engage in sexual contact with him without their consent.

In the second count, officials said Taulbee reportedly engaged in sexual activity with another person younger than 18 years old against their consent.

Taulbee is scheduled to appear in court on September 18.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.
Man accused of killing and dismembering wife shot and killed by police
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds

Latest News

Christian Appalachian Project’s Operation Sharing received 40,000 toys through a partnership...
‘It’s a blessing from God’: CAP’s Operation Sharing in EKY
DUI Arrests
Police: Three people charged with DUI in separate incidents
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
theft arrest
Manchester man arrested for theft