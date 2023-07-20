Magoffin man faces rape, sexual abuse charges

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Magoffin County man is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse in a 2018 case.

WYMT obtained court documents from the Magoffin County Circuit Court’s office which state Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, was arrested on Wednesday, July 19.

The documents state that Taulbee reportedly committed first-degree sexual abuse sometime between March 1, 2018 and June 1, 2018 and third-degree rape sometime between March 1, 2018 and August 12, 2018.

In the first count, investigators said Taulbee reportedly forced another person to engage in sexual contact with him without their consent.

In the second count, officials said Taulbee reportedly engaged in sexual activity with another person younger than 18 years old against their consent.

Taulbee is scheduled to appear in court on September 18.

