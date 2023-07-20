Kentucky veteran killed during attack at Pearl Harbor identified, returned home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seaman First Class Elmer P. Lawrence was among the more than 2,000 people killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On December 7, 1941, Lawrence had just retired for the day, according to family, when the attack began. He became trapped and died.

For more than 80 years he remained missing in action. New technology confirmed Lawrence’s remains had been found.

Elmer Lawrence’s nephew, Mike Edwards, is welcoming him back to Kentucky. Though he never met his uncle, his mother’s stories about him always had him curious.

“I can just see her face now,” said Edwards. He was asked about what his mother would think if she were still alive. ”After she stopped crying? No telling. She’d probably faint.”

In 2015, the NAVY began efforts to use DNA to identify the more than 400 people they previously thought were unidentifiable on the USS Oklahoma. That number is down to just 32.

Edwards, eager for answers gave them his own DNA to make sure his uncle was no longer a statistic.

Edwards’s wife Annette has been by his side for more than 30 years and has heard all the stories.

“It’s a glorious day,” she said. ”I realize he’s already home in heaven, but we get to bring his remains home to where he lived and grew up and that’s a blessing.”

Elmer Lawrence will be laid to rest Saturday in Smiths Grove, Kentucky in the same cemetery as his father.

