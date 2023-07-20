Kentucky State Police honors employees at ceremony

ksp logo picture
ksp logo picture(WBKO)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) hosted its annual civilian employee awards ceremony to honor people for their dedication to safety and public service.

“While you may not wear uniforms, you are just as essential and hard-working as those who do,” said Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “You are critical to our agency’s success and it’s important that we come together to recognize the great work each of you do.”

Civilian employees serve in different roles, including dispatch, maintenance, drivers testing, information technology, public relations and records support.

“All of these roles allow KSP troopers and officers to effectively do their jobs to protect Kentuckians and stay safe while on the job,” KSP officials said.

Commissioner Burnett presented Michael Webb, who lives in Pike County, with the 2022 Forensic Service Support Award. Webb serves as a Polygraph Examiner II and is a 15-year veteran of the agency.

Last year, Webb completed 151 polygraph tests. Officials said this accounted for 40 percent of all polygraph tests conducted by KSP in 2022.

Following the Allen shooting, officials said Webb stayed up through the night to help take care of the recording equipment and help KSP detectives.

You can find a complete list of the KSP civilian employee awards below:

Police Communications Support Award

  • Karen Boggs, Telecommunicator III, Post 13 Hazard
  • Jessica Newcom, Police Telecommunicator III, Post 2 Madisonville
  • Whitney Jett, Telecommunicator I, Post 6 Dry Ridge

Post Operations Support Award

  • Melody Brown, Victims Advocate II, Post 2 Madisonville
  • Donald Williamson, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement East Region

Supply/Properties Management Award

  • Ricky Simpson, Maintenance Worker II, Properties Management Branch

Drivers Testing Award

  • Jo Anne Hobgood, Driver’s Test Administrator, Drivers Testing Branch

Forensic Services Support

  • Michael Webb, Polygraph Examiner II, Polygraph Section

Information Technology Award

  • Mike Hoskins, Information Systems Supervisor, Computer Technology Branch

Records Technical Support Award

  • Tina Adams, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal ID and Records Branch

Commercial Vehicle Support Award

  • Andrew French, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Central Region

Special Enforcement Support Award

  • Billianne Withers, Auditor Special Investigations II, East Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit

Administrative Services Award

  • Alexus Larson, Information Officer III, Public Affairs Branch

Supervisor of the Year Award

  • Adam Columbia, Information Systems Manager, Computer Technology Branch

Career Service Achievement Award

  • Joan Allen, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal ID and Records Branch

