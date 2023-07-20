Kentucky leaders tour Red Bird Clinic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers joined University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel in touring the Red Bird Dental Clinic on Thursday.

The clinic is a central location between many counties. Through a partnership with the University of Louisville, it includes advanced health care.

“A lot of people don’t realize, this is about as state-of-the-art as you can get if you’re sitting in Lexington or Louisville, but it’s sitting in Red Bird,” said Senator Robert Stivers.

Recently hired as the University President, Kim Schatzel toured the clinical campus for the first time.

“We wanna just work for everybody in the commonwealth. So, I was really pleased to be able to be asked to come and to be able to meet everybody that’s here, and got that big warm welcome. I’m learning a lot as well,” said Schatzel.

Not only does the partnership bring more access to health care, but it also offers opportunities to students.

“Coming from Louisville, we’re in like a metro area, you kind of see a different patient base. So, coming here, it’s been really nice to see patients that are so appreciative of the work that we do,” said University of Louisville College of Dentistry student Cole Carpenter.

With multiple sides benefiting, the partnership has led to overall progress in urban and rural Kentucky.

