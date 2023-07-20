‘It’s a blessing from God’: CAP’s Operation Sharing in EKY

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Operation Sharing received 40,000 toys through a partnership with Marine Toys for Tots and Good 360.

This month, distributions have been hosted across Eastern Kentucky with their last stop being on Thursday at Perry County Central High School.

Ben Ridner, the Warehouse Manager for Operation Sharing and CAP, said last July, the exact same Operation Sharing distribution took place at Perry County Central High School. However, something happened that day unlike any other.

“At around 2 o’clock it started raining and that we didn’t know at the time happened to be the rain that started the flood, said Ridner. So, all the stuff that we gave away last year the flood pretty much took care of.”

He added when Marine Toys for Tots and Good 360 reached out this year, they knew exactly where they needed to be.

“Mother Nature took a bunch of smiles from us last year and hopefully we can bring them back this year,” Ridner said.

Special Projects Coordinator for Marine Toys for Tots Anthony Wilson said he hopes the kids in Perry County feel special with a little extra help from their new toys.

“It’s hope, it’s saying that there are people out there that do care about what you’re going through,” Wilson said.

Buckhorn native Olivia Day works with Save the Children and was at the event last year. She said some of her family lost everything and this year’s distributions was full of emotion.

“Seeing these families, the resilience that they have, and our children coming on that year mark,” said Day. “But at the same time, it’s so rewarding to see all these little faces when they look and thank us for all we’re doing.”

One local parent, Cindy Fugate, said Operation Sharing is a true gift to the community.

“There’s a lot of people that need it and it’s a blessing from God,” Fugate said.

The Christian Appalachian Project staff said they could not make any of it happen without the countless volunteers and help from multiple organizations.

