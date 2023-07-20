Floyd Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 set to receive body armor donation

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are waiting on a special delivery.

FCSO K9 Mako is set to receive a vest that is bullet-protective and stab-protective.

Officials said the vest is thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The donation comes nearly 13 months after a deadly shooting in Floyd County. The shooting left three officers and one K9 dead.

Officials said Mako’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Drago, Floyd County, KY - EOW 6/30/22″.

The vest is expected to be delivered in eight to ten weeks.

