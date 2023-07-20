FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms likely later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Severe weather chances ramp up on Thursday with all modes of severe weather on the table. Stay weather aware.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day off on a calm note before rounds of showers and storms roll into the mountains.

As of the latest update, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a level 2 risk for severe weather today.

Here is the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center. Most of the region is still under a level 2 severe risk. Stay weather aware. (WYMT Weather)

Damaging winds will be the main threat with large hail and heavy rain being secondary threats. Isolated brief spinup tornadoes are also possible, but the chances are super low.

The timing has gone back and forth on these storms for the last couple of days, but for the moment, it looks like it’s back to the afternoon hours when we hit the heat of the day. Make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued like the First Alert Weather App or a weather radio. Highs will top out in the low 80s for most.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms continue to stay possible with some of those being on the stronger side. Lows will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

A few scattered chances for showers and storms are possible again on Friday as the front that has been stalled off to our north and brought state record-breaking rain to Western Kentucky on Wednesday starts to move. The Kentucky Mesonet sensor in Graves County near Mayfield picked up 11.28″ of rain in a 24-hour period. If that is confirmed as accurate, that would break the state record. Barkley Airport in Paducah picked up nearly 7″ of rain in the same timeframe, which puts it at number 2 on the list for the most rain the city has received in a single 24-hour period.

A preliminary 24 hour rainfall record for the state of Kentucky has been broken this morning with the 11.28" amount in Graves County. An incredible amount of water in a very short duration unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/UNk94kO86v — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) July 19, 2023

6.90" so far today in Paducah, which is our 2nd highest daily rainfall on record. The all-time record is 7.49" set on September 5, 1985 with the remnants of Hurricane Elena. An insane amount of rain! https://t.co/I2MdP88Mhx — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) July 19, 2023

Here at home, the deeper into the day we get, the more those rain chances should start to wind down. I think we’ll be dry by the nighttime hours and the temps will start to cool as the front finishes its trek through our region. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-80s and fall into the mid-60s for lows overnight.

The weekend looks much nicer with a mix of sun and clouds and only stray rain chances. Dewpoints will fall and make those low 80s we see for daytime highs almost feel pleasant for this time of year.

Summer fans, don’t you worry. The heat will start to build back in as early as Monday and we could be in the low to mid-90s for highs by the end of next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.