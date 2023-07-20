FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More strong storms possible as nice break awaits

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our stormy pattern continues throughout the region as we continue to watch the possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the region, that’s why our First Alert Weather Day continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch the potential for yet another strong thunderstorm complex to come sailing through the region as we head for the late evening and overnight hours. Exact timing remains as sketchy as it has for several weeks now. Either way, storms will have the possibility to produce gusty to damaging winds and heavy rain. Otherwise, as storms pass, we’ll see lows falling back into the middle and upper 60s.

We finally start to wind things down as we head into the day on Friday. Our cold front will be poised to move through the region, which, while firing some isolated to spotty storms through the region during the afternoon, should also start to bring quieter weather into the area. Highs make it back into the middle 80s before storms arrive. But cooler and drier air arriving overnight means we’ll start cooling down as we clear out. Lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Finally, the weekend we’ve been waiting for for a while! High pressure settles into the region as we see plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll continue to see appropriately warm temperatures for this time of year with highs both days in the lower to middle 80s with lower than normal humidity for middle to late July. Overnight lows look rather pleasant too, down into the lower 60s.

We should stay dry to at least start the week on Monday, though we do start to bring some hotter weather back to the forecast with highs in the middle to upper 80s. That’s a trend we’ll continue to see as we slowly re-introduce some showers and storms to the forecast by the middle of the week. We’re warm as highs stick around the middle and upper 80s.

