Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa nominated for prestigious USA Today award

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge is a prime candidate to win USA Today’s Best Family Resort Award.
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge is a prime candidate to win USA Today’s...
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge is a prime candidate to win USA Today’s Best Family Resort Award.(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge celebrated it’s 8th anniversary, it also prepares to compete for USA Today’s Best Family Resort Award in 2023.

DreamMore Resort and Spa already holds several awards including being named the No. 1 Amusement Park Hotel in 2018, 2021 and 2022 by USA Today, one of Southern Living’s “Best Places to Stay in the South” and one of Travel + Leisure’s “25 Resorts in the US that are Perfect for Families.”

Voting for the Best Family Resort Award opened Thursday and will continue through Aug. 8, ending at 11:59 p.m. Anyone is allowed to participate in the voting process, but only one vote may be cast per person per device in order to be valid.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.
Man accused of killing and dismembering wife shot and killed by police
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds

Latest News

Appalachian Service Project (ASP)
Volunteer group visits EKY, helps in flood recovery
Art is being used in Southern Kentucky to help people overcome their addictions. The Sky Hope...
Pulaski Co. recovery center using art to help people overcome addiction
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
UK researchers conducting study in East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
BGPD Officer Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery