Creating a house fire plan can help save family, pets

Installing smoke detectors and practicing escape routes can help save everyone in your home.
Installing smoke detectors and practicing escape routes can help save everyone in your home.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Unexpected emergencies like house fires can happen within seconds, so officials want people to create a plan in case of an emergency. The first thing homeowners can do is install smoke detectors and change batteries as needed.

As far as pets, pet owners are asked to know where their pets would nap or hide around the house.

“Make sure you have stickers on your windows where if a fire department came they would find what room your animal was in,” Kari Parker with Young-Williams Animal Center said.

People are able to get these free stickers from the ASPCA. If a pet owner plans to evacuate the home, they’re asked to take their pets.

“We just want to make sure people are very cognizant of where their animals are,” Parker said. “We just want to make sure your family is prepared.”

Young-Williams also asked people to check with them if one of their pets went missing after an emergency. Many strays in Knoxville and Knox County are sent to the center since they’re the official city and county shelter.

