Woman charged with assaulting deputies, trying to escape, during arrest

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County woman is facing a host of charges following an attempt to get away from police.

On Monday night, deputies from the sheriff’s department went to a home on Highway 217 to serve warrants on the suspect, Darlene Wilder, 47, of Miracle.

When they arrived, her boyfriend told the police she was inside and gave them permission to enter the home. When they announced their presence before coming in, they say Wilder took off running through the house.

We are told the suspect swung a bat at one of the deputies before trying to hide in a bedroom. When both deputies tried to get her to put the bat down, she refused and they ended up tasing her.

Deputies say when they tried to handcuff her during the arrest, she tried to assault them.

Once they placed her in the cruiser outside and one of the deputies was talking to her boyfriend about damages Wilder caused in the house, police say she crawled out the window while still handcuffed in another attempt to escape.

Deputies were able to get her back into the car and took her to the Bell County Detention Center.

Wilder is charged with resisting arrest, menacing, assault on a police officer and escape. She was also served on the outstanding warrants of failure to appear, a felony probation violation and a bench warrant.

