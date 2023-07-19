Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Three arrested following investigation into animal cruelty case
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Mother of terminally ill toddler hopes to make daughter's last moments special
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods
Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020.
4-year-old boy is running to be national mullet champion
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs, speaks in front of the state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law