Sen. Robby Mills announced as Lt. Gov. running mate for Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-19-2023 Update: In a Tweet Wednesday morning, Kentucky Attorney General and Republican nominee for Governor Daniel Cameron announced his running mate.

Today—we make an important addition to #TeamCameron.



I'm proud to announce State Senator @RobbyMillsforKY of Henderson as my running mate. Robby will be a strong partner in our quest to defeat Andy Beshear and bring common sense back to the governor's office. pic.twitter.com/LwmBj24oZe — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) July 19, 2023

In the tweet, Cameron said Sen. Robby Mills from Henderson will run on his ticket as Lt. Governor.

“Robby will be a strong partner in our quest to defeat Andy Beshear and bring common sense back to the governor’s office.”

In a release from the current attorney general’s campaign, Cameron said the state senator is “a strong conservative with a history of beating legacy Democrats in a historically strong Democrat region” in Western Kentucky.

Mills has served in the Kentucky Senate from the 4th district since 2019.

Original Story 7-18-2023:

Kentucky Attorney General and Republican nominee for Governor, Daniel Cameron, will announce his running mate for the race for Governor on Wednesday.

In a release, Cameron announced he will host a news conference on Wednesday, July 19 at the Republican Party of Kentucky Headquarters in Frankfort to announce his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

Cameron and his running mate are also scheduled to make stops across the state in the days following the announcement with locations, dates, and times to also be announced on Wednesday.

