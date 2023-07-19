School leaders talk renovations at Alice Lloyd College

Renovations underway at Alice Lloyd College.
Renovations underway at Alice Lloyd College.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As summer break continues, many people across the region are enjoying their time out of the classroom. However, school officials at Alice Lloyd College are still hard at work with renovations.

Flooding in July of 2022 damaged the college’s main road along with bridges and walls around the road. Following the damage, administrators met to talk about how to rebuild.

“We got a plan of action together. What can we do to strengthen the school in the future. Architects came up with the idea of a ready rock retaining wall,” Alice Lloyd College President Jim Stepp said.

School officials also approved new additions to the campus.

“The bell tower chapel is almost complete. Right in the heart of campus. We wanted that, in the chapel aspect also. We are a Christian based school, and we want in the heart of campus, for us to sort of have that symbolism of the chapel,” Stepp explained.

Dorm renovations were another focus during the summer renovation process. Crews completed one women’s dorm, and Stepp said they are working to also improve men’s dorms.

“This summer, all bathrooms will be totally renovated by the time students come back, and we’ll be working on other improvements as the year goes on,” Stepp added.

Stepp explained the school will be able to house more residential students as a result of renovations.

The first day of class at Alice Lloyd College is scheduled for Aug. 15.

In October, a celebration is scheduled for the college’s 100-year anniversary. School leaders said the celebration will take place during their Appalachia Day Homecoming.

