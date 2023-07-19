Officials looking for suspect following theft and vandalism
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft and vandalism investigation.
Sheriff John Root said the incident happened at a business off of Rocky Branch Road.
If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
