Officials looking for suspect following theft and vandalism

Laurel Co. Suspect
Laurel Co. Suspect(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft and vandalism investigation.

Sheriff John Root said the incident happened at a business off of Rocky Branch Road.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

