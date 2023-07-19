More strong storms possible today and tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a busy Tuesday, it looks like we stay a little quieter today before more severe weather is possible on Thursday.

Today and Tonight

Most of the showers and storms moved out overnight, but they will be back today. We will start the day mainly dry before more scattered showers and storms start to roll in late this morning and throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 60s before heading into the low 80s later. Outside the rain chances, expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. While we do not expect a repeat of Tuesday, it never hurts to stay weather aware. I can tell you models are not showing any of the criteria you would typically look for in severe weather situations today. Tomorrow is a different story. More on that in a bit.

Scattered showers and storms will continue tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

In typical summertime fashion, our daily chances for scattered showers and storms continue on Thursday and the later into the day we get, the more punch they could pack. While the morning should stay fairly quiet, the afternoon hours could get busy. Remember the severe weather model criteria I mentioned above? We definitely have more of that showing up later in the day. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a severe threat, with a level 2 threat for the northern counties. With that being said, we will start our WYMT First Alert Weather Day coverage at 4 p.m. today to give you time to prepare for tomorrow.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a severe threat for Thursday, July 20th, 2023 with the higher level 2 threat for the northern counties. (WYMT Weather)

The main threats look to be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail, but an isolated brief spinup tornado can’t be ruled out. As of right now, it looks like between 2 and 8 p.m. will feature the worst of the storms. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts quickly if they are issued.

The storm threat will linger into the first part of the overnight before starting to wane a little. I do believe the storms follow us into early Friday before moving out. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid-80s with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

After the morning rain chances Friday, the rest of the day looks much better. Skies should clear out by the afternoon. While it will still be warm, that should change by the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid-80s on Friday. The stalled front should start to move through on Friday night and that will cool us down into the mid-60s.

Saturday and Sunday look amazing with a mix of sun and clouds and just a stray chance for a passing shower. Highs both days will be in the low 80s and it will feel much more comfortable.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

