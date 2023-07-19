Middlesboro man arrested after attempted home burglary

(KTTC)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was arrested after he broke into a home on Monday.

Billy Vanover, 24, was arrested early Monday morning and was charged with five counts wanton endangerment and one count of attempted burglary.

Officer Jacob Quillen of the Middlesboro police department received a call at 3:38 a.m. on Monday, July 17 regarding an armed man trying to break into the house.

The house had three adults, ages 31, 37 and 38, a five-year-old girl, and a four-month old girl.

Three individuals at the home said Vanover threatened to shoot up the house.

They say he kicked in a window air conditioner unit, then walked to the front door of the residence, kicking the door attempting to force entry before going to the back where he was met by two of the victims.

Witnesses say Vanover said he was going to shoot up the house and was not afraid to go to jail.

Vanover is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

