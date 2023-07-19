Man charged for driving ATV under the influence on public road

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a traffic stop earlier this month.

On Thursday, July 6, London Police stopped an ATV on South Laurel Road near The Job Shop.

In addition to illegally driving the off-road vehicle on a public road, officers said the suspect, Dustin Ray Holland, 37, of London, was lethargic and his eyes were glossy.

When they searched him, they found five Buprenorphine in his pocket.

Police said he also failed several field sobriety tests.

Holland was arrested for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, all-terrain vehicle violations, operating on a suspended or revoked license and other traffic charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

