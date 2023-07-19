London woman arrested on wanton endangerment charges

Crystal Eldridge arrest
Crystal Eldridge arrest(London Police Department)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in London arrested a woman accused of wanton endangerment ad driving under the influence.

Officers were called about a woman slumped over in the driver’s seat of her Jeep in a parking lot off of Shiloh Drive. When officers arrived they say they came across a woman driving the wrong way in the parking lot.

Reportedly when the woman saw the police she exited the car and entered the business. There she encountered the officer who said she had slurred speech and droopy eyes.

Upon investigating the vehicle police found an empty bottle of Jagermeister and another bottle that was mostly empty as well as four children in the car. The woman proceeded to fail several sobriety tests.

Officials say 40 year-old Crystal Eldridge was arrested for DUI, wanton endangerment, possession of alcoholic beverage and failure to maintain insurance.

