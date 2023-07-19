KSP: Serious crimes dropped across Kentucky last year

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - According to state police, the vast majority of Kentucky’s serious crimes went down last year.

That comes from KSP’s 2022 ‘Crime in Kentucky’ report.

Overall, reports of Kentucky’s serious group ‘A’ crimes went down nearly 10% in 2022 from 2021. Arrests in this group went down by 6.2%, according to Kentucky State Police. These crimes include homicide, human trafficking and sex offenses.

“Any single report of homicide, robbery or other violent crime is too many, but it shows how law enforcement in Kentucky have worked so hard to bring these numbers down from 2021,” said Commissioner Phillip Burnett with Kentucky State Police.

Of the 23 group ‘A’ categories, 16 saw a decrease in arrests, and 18 saw a decrease in crimes reported.

Three crimes make up two-thirds of group ‘A’ offenses: larceny/theft, drug/narcotic offenses and assault. All three of these went down.

“This report is encouraging news that we are moving in the right direction. This is what is possible when we work together to build each other up and to do what’s best for our families,” said Governor Beshear said.

Kentucky State Police say they’re continuing their efforts to improve public safety in several ways, including with their new computer-aided dispatch system.

“We are the first agency in the nation to launch such a statewide cloud-based system,” said Commissioner Burnett.

Commissioner Burnett says the CAD system went statewide on June 25. It includes KSP and 52 other agencies that they dispatch for.

“This will enable KSP to share critical timely information with those agencies as well, while also improving efficiency and enhance responder safety,” Commissioner Burnett said.

According to KSP, the new system provides a text function and enables law enforcement to obtain a person’s location upon them dropping a pin notification on their cell phone.

KSP says the crime data in their report comes from 98% of Kentucky’s law enforcement entities.

