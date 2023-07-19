Kentucky Power donates bucket truck to HCTC Lineman Training Program

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) recently expanded its Lineman Training Program. The program now includes the Leslie County campus. However, as the program expanded, school officials learned they needed another bucket truck.

“With one bucket truck, we have to share that vehicle, Now, with this new truck, and it’s a larger bucket truck, we’ll be able to not just share, but we’ll be able to use them as we need to by size and by task that we have,” Keila Miller, Dean of the Workforce Community and Economic Development, said.

While students train in the program, they get hands-on experience, and school leaders said this experience is valuable as it prepares students for the lineman workforce.

“So, in this vehicle they learn how to stock it because if you’ll notice there’s a lot of bins back here, so they stock it with material for the job they need for the day. The bucket allows them to go up to the top of the poles, which we use about 45-55 foot poles in the air and that’s where we work,” Miller explained.

As the program grows, school officials said the relationship between HCTC and AEP follows.

“AEP has been a critical partner with us throughout the process of establishing our lineman program at HCTC,” said Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President. “AEP has been with us since the beginning they are one of our strongest employer partners.”

Officials with HCTC added they are also working with AEP to create an advanced lineman program in the near future.

“American Electric Power has been a great partner,” said Miller. “They do provide scholarship dollars to applicants of the program, they help us recruit. We also partner with them when they are hiring, they’ll use our fields for assessments when they need to. And we’re also working on a curriculum with AEP to have an advanced lineman program and they’ve been an integral part of that. So we’re looking forward to the future and how we can better partner with them maybe through apprenticeships.”

