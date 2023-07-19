Kentucky Power donates bucket truck to HCTC Lineman Training Program

HCTC receives donated truck from AEP
HCTC receives donated truck from AEP(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) recently expanded its Lineman Training Program. The program now includes the Leslie County campus. However, as the program expanded, school officials learned they needed another bucket truck.

“With one bucket truck, we have to share that vehicle, Now, with this new truck, and it’s a larger bucket truck, we’ll be able to not just share, but we’ll be able to use them as we need to by size and by task that we have,” Keila Miller, Dean of the Workforce Community and Economic Development, said.

While students train in the program, they get hands-on experience, and school leaders said this experience is valuable as it prepares students for the lineman workforce.

“So, in this vehicle they learn how to stock it because if you’ll notice there’s a lot of bins back here, so they stock it with material for the job they need for the day. The bucket allows them to go up to the top of the poles, which we use about 45-55 foot poles in the air and that’s where we work,” Miller explained.

As the program grows, school officials said the relationship between HCTC and AEP follows.

“AEP has been a critical partner with us throughout the process of establishing our lineman program at HCTC,” said Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President. “AEP has been with us since the beginning they are one of our strongest employer partners.”

Officials with HCTC added they are also working with AEP to create an advanced lineman program in the near future.

“American Electric Power has been a great partner,” said Miller. “They do provide scholarship dollars to applicants of the program, they help us recruit. We also partner with them when they are hiring, they’ll use our fields for assessments when they need to. And we’re also working on a curriculum with AEP to have an advanced lineman program and they’ve been an integral part of that. So we’re looking forward to the future and how we can better partner with them maybe through apprenticeships.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Three arrested following investigation into animal cruelty case
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

According to state police, the vast majority of Kentucky’s serious crimes went down last year.
KSP: Serious crimes dropped across Kentucky last year
UPS STRIKE
‘We deserve equal pay across the board’: EKY UPS employees host practice strike ahead of agreement deadline
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
UPS Practice Picket - Olivia 5:30