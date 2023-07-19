Kentucky football took to the podium at SEC Media Days

2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville
2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville(wvlt)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - Kentucky football took the stage at this year’s SEC media days on Wednesday.

Head coach Mark Stoops spoke at 3:25 p.m. and was joined in Nashville by a few of his players Octavious Oxendine, JJ Weaver, and Eli Cox.

Former WYMT Sports Director Brian Milam spoke to coach Stoops and the UK players about the upcoming season.

