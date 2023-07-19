Kentucky football took to the podium at SEC Media Days
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - Kentucky football took the stage at this year’s SEC media days on Wednesday.
Head coach Mark Stoops spoke at 3:25 p.m. and was joined in Nashville by a few of his players Octavious Oxendine, JJ Weaver, and Eli Cox.
Former WYMT Sports Director Brian Milam spoke to coach Stoops and the UK players about the upcoming season.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.