Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland, Monday, July, 4, 2022. Herman has ended a $30 million lawsuit against the golf star.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FIle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has agreed to drop her $30 million lawsuit, according to court filings.

The lawsuit involved how Erica Herman’s tenancy ended at the couple’s home in Florida when their six-year relationship came to an end.

Herman claimed agents with the golfer’s trust told her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, then told her at the airport she had been locked out of the house.

Through the trust, Woods disputed that account in a court filing.

Herman has agreed to dismiss that lawsuit, pending the resolution of her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement.

The court is still considering if her claims are subject to compelled arbitration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Three arrested following investigation into animal cruelty case
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say
Southern Kentucky teens are dead after boating accident.
Investigation underway into two deaths following crash on Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country’s democracy, U.S. ties
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
Vandals fill pool with motor oil, cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage to family’s home
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border