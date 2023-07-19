Flyers believed to be from hate group found in another Kentucky town

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Winchester community are concerned after flyers were found in the downtown area of what looked to be a recruitment tactic for the group “Patriot Front.”

The group is described as a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Winchester police officials say, although it is not confirmed as to whether the flyers were placed downtown by locals or outsiders, they say this is an isolated incident they are continuing to investigate.

“We’re actually patrolling the downtown area. We’ve got officers who are out on bike patrol, officers who are out on foot and on vehicles, keeping an eye out to see if there’s anybody who’s spreading these flyers out there,” said Police Chief James Hall.

Hall says he has only heard of reports of the flyers being posted downtown, possibly due to it being a high-traffic area and gaining more attention than other parts of the county.

We’ve heard of hate groups also impacting areas like Mt. Sterling and Corbin.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.