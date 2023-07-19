Flyers believed to be from hate group found in another Kentucky town

Flyers believed to be from hate group found in another Kentucky town
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Winchester community are concerned after flyers were found in the downtown area of what looked to be a recruitment tactic for the group “Patriot Front.”

The group is described as a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Winchester police officials say, although it is not confirmed as to whether the flyers were placed downtown by locals or outsiders, they say this is an isolated incident they are continuing to investigate.

“We’re actually patrolling the downtown area. We’ve got officers who are out on bike patrol, officers who are out on foot and on vehicles, keeping an eye out to see if there’s anybody who’s spreading these flyers out there,” said Police Chief James Hall.

Hall says he has only heard of reports of the flyers being posted downtown, possibly due to it being a high-traffic area and gaining more attention than other parts of the county.

We’ve heard of hate groups also impacting areas like Mt. Sterling and Corbin.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Three arrested following investigation into animal cruelty case
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
Middlesboro man arrested after attempted home burglary
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
Kentucky Brotherhood in Pineville
Group cycling to honor fallen first responders
Floyd County Animal Shelter
Floyd Co. animal shelter pleads for more funding as overcrowding issue continues