Floyd Co. animal shelter pleads for more funding as overcrowding issue continues

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky attorney is trying to get more funding for an animal shelter that is struggling with overcrowding.

Ned Pillersdorf went to the Floyd County Fiscal Court on Wednesday to request more funding.

Currently, the county gives the Floyd County Animal Shelter $2,000 per month. Pillersdorf said the funds are court-ordered following a lawsuit 35 years ago.

The city of Prestonsburg is not required to offer funding but does provide $500 per month to the shelter.

Officials said it takes anywhere from $6,000 to $10,000 per month to run the shelter, and the shelter is only staying afloat because of donations.

The animal shelter is currently grappling with an overcrowding issue as around 80 people are on a waitlist to drop off animals.

“We come to you with heavy hearts to announce that the Floyd County Animal Shelter will have to start euthanizing animals for space until the issues gets semi-resolved,” officials with the animal shelter posted on Facebook.

Pillersdorf remained optimistic that the shelter will get more help soon.

“Today, Judge Williams and the fiscal court seemed very agreeable to increasing the funding and I suspect what’s going on, they’re probably getting plenty of complaints as well. People think that the county runs the shelter. The shelter is run by the Dewey Dam Dog and Cat Protection Society, a nonprofit I started,” Pillersdorf explained.

Pillersdorf added he plans to meet again with Judge Williams and Floyd County Special Projects Coordinator Missy Allen to discuss the additional funding and current overcrowding issue.

