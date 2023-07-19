FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm chances continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our relatively stormy pattern continues throughout the region, and today is no exception as we watch the potential for more strong to potentially severe storms work into the region. That’s why we’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day as we head into later tonight and much of Thursday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch First Alert Pinpoint Doppler for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms making a comeback to the region as we head through the evening and overnight hours. Any storm has the potential to produce gusty winds 50-60 MPH in addition to torrential downpours. Overnight lows as storms dissipate are back into the upper 60s.

Our cold front looks to get stalled in the region as we head through the rest of the work week. This means a mic of sun and clouds in place for the day on Thursday as we await showers and thunderstorms blossoming in the afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but any storm could contain some very heavy rainfall. Daytime highs still make it near average in the middle 80s, and only fall back to near 70° with more showers and storms overnight.

Late Week and Into The Weekend

More of the same as we head into the day on Friday, more scattered showers and storms will bubble up in the afternoon. And again, I think the big issue we’ll have to watch out for is heavy rainfall causing some localized high water issues. Outside of storms, we’re still hot and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.

Some model suggestions of drier weather on the way as we head toward the weekend. Plenty of sunshine on the way as we head into Saturday and Sunday, with highs staying close to normal in the middle 80s. We’ll see humidity values come down a tad, but it will remain appropriately muggy as we head through the weekend. Some suggestions that this dry pattern holds into Monday as well, but a couple of downpours could sneak back in as chances increase through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.