ACLU files for emergency relief in case against Ky. law banning gender-affirming care for minors

They say the law will cause“irreparable harm” if it’s enforced.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The ACLU of Kentucky filed a motion for emergency relief with the Sixth Circuit Court in their transgender healthcare case.

Last Friday, a judge ruled in favor of Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Cameron filed for emergency relief to remove an injunction on the ban on transgender healthcare for minors. This means gender-affirming care for minors is currently banned in Kentucky.

The ACLU filed a motion on Tuesday asking the appeals court to again block the law.

They say the law will cause“irreparable harm” if it’s enforced.

