WYMT Washington Correspondent discusses Trump’s recent legal troubles, other topics

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, WYMT’s Steve Hensley spoke to our Washington D.C. Correspondent Peter Zampa to discuss former President Donald Trump’s most recent legal trouble as well as some other topics.

On Tuesday, Trump took to his social media website to announce the potential of another indictment and arrest, which would be his third total. This time regarding the January 6 insurrection. Trump claims that this is election interference and a “witch hunt” from a Democratic DOJ.

“It does appear that Trump is prepared to be indicted and arrested again this week,” said Zampa. “This time it would be in D.C., not his new home state of Florida.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s case in Florida, which is dealing with the alleged mishandling of classified documents, is still moving forward.

Zampa also discussed the controversy behind Israel’s president addressing a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

“There are a handful of progressives on Capitol Hill who are either going to boycott this speech from Israel’s president tomorrow or who have spoken out in recent days,” said Zampa.

Zampa was also asked about the recent incident at the DMZ between North and South Korea where a U.S. soldier crossed into North Korea and was detained.

