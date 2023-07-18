Wayward storm complexes bring potential for heavy rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch for the possibility that storms moving toward the mountains could bring us some heavy rain. We just have to nail down the best timing for these storms to move in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch the possibility for complexes of showers and storms to push through the region as we head through tonight and tomorrow. The upper-air pattern that we’re in favors the mountains as a place these complexes could work into. The issue, as it was earlier this summer, is that timing these out is a bit tough thanks to the uncertainty with regard to where these storms will form and strengthen. So while any storms that form are likely to contain gusty winds and heavy rain, it’s still a bit tough to pinpoint exactly when these storms move in. We’ll continue to keep track of that. In the meantime, we’ll see plenty of mild and humid air with overnight lows only making it into the middle 60s.

Yet more of the same as we watch storm complex potential move back into the region for the midweek. They’re tough to pinpoint the exact time, but the likelihood is if/when they arrive, they’ll have the potential to produce torrential rainfall along with strong, gusty winds. Before they arrive, we’ll be warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s and dew points near 70º, making it feel more like the 90s. Chances continue overnight as lows fall back into the low to middle 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

Model trends are for storms to become spottier as we head into Thursday and Friday as our pattern becomes a little easier to discern. This will allow for slightly more predictable storm chances, mostly in the afternoon and evening. These storms could still contain some heavy rain and gusty winds, though, as we continue to be in summertime’s grip. Highs top out in the middle 80s during the day, we’re back in the 60s at night as storms diminish back to partly cloudy skies.

Things are looking better toward the weekend and into early next week. We still could see a spotty storm on Saturday, but Sunday is looking mostly dry as highs top out in the lower 80s both days. That drier pattern should work into July’s final week, at least the beginning of it, with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

