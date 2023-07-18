Three arrested following investigation into animal cruelty case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people, including one who has been in trouble with the police before, are facing charges following an animal cruelty investigation in Bell County.

On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to a complaint of some dogs being mistreated at a home on Knuckles Christopher Lane.

When they arrived, they made contact with, Tabitha Christine Lane, 50, of Arjay, who was coming out the back door. During questioning, police saw two dogs standing in the window that were covered in mange and severely malnourished.

Deputies then asked to examine any other dogs in the home when Lane opened the door and 12 other dogs who appeared to be starving and needed medical attention ran out.

Police then heard someone running inside the home and asked a second person who had came outside, Jody Wayne Christopher, 50, also of Arjay, who it was and Christopher responded it was David Brummett, who was already wanted on several outstanding warrants. Brummett, 47, also of Arjay, was quickly taken into custody.

During a search of the home, deputies found a bag of suspected crystal meth, a glass pipe with burnt residue and a small bag of what they believed to be Suboxone. All three of the people there denied that the items belonged to them.

Lane and Christopher were also taken into custody at that time.

Tabitha Lane and Jody Christopher are charged with two charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death.

David Brummett faces charges the same drug charges as the other two along with a parole violation.

All three were taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

