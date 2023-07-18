Third robbery suspect arrested in Laurel County following investigation

Third of three robbery suspects arrested.
Third of three robbery suspects arrested.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On March 17, three men were involved in an armed robbery at a business in Laurel County. After four months of investigation, all three men have been put behind bars.

On June 8, Robbie Baker, 44, of Williamsburg, was the first arrest made in connection with the robbery following a traffic stop near London. Baker was charged with complicity to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking, as well as several parole violations, drug charges, and failure to appear in court.

Soon after, on June 28, Daniel Arthur, 44, of London, was also arrested in connection with the robbery after dispatch received a call about a stolen motorcycle and a man with a gun in a church parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect fled on foot but was eventually caught and arrested. Arthur was served a warrant for the previous robbery but also received new charges following the alleged motorcycle theft and ensuing foot pursuit.

On Tuesday morning, deputies arrested the third and final suspect in the March 17 robbery.

Johnathan Taylor, 43, of Keavy, was seen driving a motorcycle on Highway 229 around 10 miles south of London when a deputy recognized the man as a wanted fugitive. Taylor was soon seen parking at a nearby home and was arrested without incident. Taylor was served an arrest warrant where he was charged with first-degree robbery. Taylor was also charged with parole violations, persistent felony offender, failure to appear in court, and several other charges.

All three men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

