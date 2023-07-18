Scattered storms continue to roll through the region, some could be strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You will likely have to deal with scattered chances for showers and storms off and on for the next couple of days. Keep your rain gear handy.

Today and Tonight

Depending on where you are, you will likely wake up dodging some raindrops, rumbles of thunder or patchy dense fog. Regardless, take it easy as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 60s. Showers and storms will continue off and on all day long, but scattered is the keyword to remember. Stay weather aware though, some of those could be strong at times and we are under a low-end severe threat today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s depending on how much sun you see. The good news is that it appears some of the wildfire smoke will move out a little later today, at least for the moment.

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The system that looked to bring heavy rain and storms to the region on Wednesday is starting to fall apart a little bit on the models. They are conflicted about what’s going to happen. I still think parts of the area could see heavy rain and strong storms, but we may have to wait another run or two to completely pin it down. The trends take most of the action further west, like toward I-75 and Lake Cumberland, so we’ll see if that pans out or not. So for now, let’s call it scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid-80s. Again, that could change depending on where the rain bands set up. We will drop into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday night as chances continue.

Scattered chances will follow us into Thursday and Friday and temperatures will stay on the cooler side because of that. Highs both days look to stay in the mid-80s. I do think by Friday we will see more sunshine than we do on Thursday, so keep an eye out for that. Don’t you just love this soggy summer pattern?

The news isn’t all bad though. I think we will stay mainly dry and cooler through the weekend with temperatures dropping below average during the daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday. I think we can all appreciate that.

Stay weather aware!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

