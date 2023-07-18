Pikeville names new 911 director.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville has named Cody Williams as their new 911/Emergency Management Director following the retirement of Paul Maynard.

The city commission voted on July 10 for Williams to be selected for the position officially.

“Everybody’s been so great in this transition,” said Williams. “Everybody’s been extremely welcoming, wishing me well. I just hope I can live up to everyone’s expectations that they’ve kind of set for me. And live up to the expectations I’ve set for myself.”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Williams said his main focus is currently 911 Dispatch Director because he is able to partner with the Pike County Emergency Management Director for help with the position.

“Just trying to you know keep things the way that they were,” said Williams. “Maybe few months down the road I’ll try to implement some of my own policies. But for the most part it’s just trying to get settled into this role and see where the career goes from there.”

The dispatch team said they are excited to see what all Williams does for and with the team as he grows into his role.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.