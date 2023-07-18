Pikeville names new 911 director

Pikeville names new 911 director.
Pikeville names new 911 director.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville has named Cody Williams as their new 911/Emergency Management Director following the retirement of Paul Maynard.

The city commission voted on July 10 for Williams to be selected for the position officially.

“Everybody’s been so great in this transition,” said Williams. “Everybody’s been extremely welcoming, wishing me well. I just hope I can live up to everyone’s expectations that they’ve kind of set for me. And live up to the expectations I’ve set for myself.”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Williams said his main focus is currently 911 Dispatch Director because he is able to partner with the Pike County Emergency Management Director for help with the position.

“Just trying to you know keep things the way that they were,” said Williams. “Maybe few months down the road I’ll try to implement some of my own policies. But for the most part it’s just trying to get settled into this role and see where the career goes from there.”

The dispatch team said they are excited to see what all Williams does for and with the team as he grows into his role.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Mount Pleasant Road in...
McCreary County crash kills one person
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
An investigation is underway on a double death in Rowan County
Sheriff: Rowan County couple died of natural causes

Latest News

ARH Mtn. Student Achiever - Mikayla A. Gambrel
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Mikayla A. Gambrel
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Clay County
Organization is building beds for kids in need
ARC Funds - Buddy 6
Mountain News at 6 - Sleep in Heavenly Peace