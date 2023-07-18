Organization is building beds for kids in need

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit organization, ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace,’ is building and delivering beds to children ages 3 to 17.

The Clay County Chapter has been operating for more than three months and have helped kids in the county.

Chapter President Roy Rice said getting started wasn’t easy, but they are pushing through.

He said the group of a dozen volunteers wanted to get involved to help the less fortunate.

“So, we knew that there were a lot of families that couldn’t afford a bed because we hear there are kids sleeping on the floor in different places and so, we decided that we’d do this project,” he said.

Clay County Chapter Liaison Vanda Rice said all of the challenges are worth it once they deliver the beds.

“The look on their faces is worth all of the training hours we’ve gone through, it’s worth all of the frustration we’ve had with making sure that things work fine so, it’s all worth it, when you see the look on all those kids faces,” she said.

She added they could not function without the support from the community.

“It’s because of the embrace and the love of the community that’s embracing what you do that makes this possible. I have learned that when people see you actually doing something, not just talk, actually doing something, they are just so willing to help, serve, give and be the hands and feet of the community,” she explained.

