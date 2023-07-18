London man arrested following two-vehicle crash, charged with DUI

Sherman Watkins, 28, of London was arrested following a two-vehicle crash.
Sherman Watkins, 28, of London was arrested following a two-vehicle crash.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 6, the London Police Department (LPD) arrested a man following a two-vehicle crash.

Officers say Sherman Watkins, 28, of London, was arrested around 10 p.m. on July 6 following a non-injury incident at the South Main Street and Barbourville Street intersection.

Watkins told officers he was traveling on South Main Street and was distracted by his cell phone when the collision occurred.

Officers also noticed Watkins was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.

Watkins failed several field sobriety tests, was arrested, and was charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Watkins was then taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

