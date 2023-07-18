‘It’s cool to help people’: HDA internship teaches skills to last a lifetime

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer three Eastern Kentucky teens are getting the opportunity to learn a trade through an internship with the Housing Development Alliance.

“These three young people really decided that they wanted to help their community, but also at the same time learn a trade,” said Mindy Miller, HDA director of development and communications.

The young adults get to spend eight weeks with Housing Development Alliance carpenters, and intern Samuel Smith said he graduated high school and is ready to work.

“I like doing the flooring to be honest out of all of this. The flooring is fun,” said Smith.

Since the beginning of June, collectively the three have worked on 11 new homes and four rehabs. This has given the interns the opportunity to make a difference for low-income families as well as flood survivors.

“It’s nice to be able to help people get back on their feet because I know how it is to lose everything. It’s a rough time so it’s cool to help people,” Smith said.

Finish carpenter Malachi Longworth said working with Sam during his internship is a great experience for everyone. He added that Sam continuously put in his best effort.

“Sams a good kid. He shows interest in doing this kind of work. He’s young. He’s working for a career path and he seems to like this,” Longworth said.

Miller added that she hopes the internship will continue to build up young carpenters in Eastern Kentucky to remind young adults that their trade matters and housing cannot wait.

“To see that you can do something to change things. You know, you have the power to do that and this is one way to do it,” said Miller. “You know I think they’ve seen exactly what they’re capable of and how you can use your talent to make your community better.”

