‘It’s cool to help people’: HDA internship teaches skills to last a lifetime

HDA INTERSHIP
HDA INTERSHIP(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer three Eastern Kentucky teens are getting the opportunity to learn a trade through an internship with the Housing Development Alliance.

“These three young people really decided that they wanted to help their community, but also at the same time learn a trade,” said Mindy Miller, HDA director of development and communications.

The young adults get to spend eight weeks with Housing Development Alliance carpenters, and intern Samuel Smith said he graduated high school and is ready to work.

“I like doing the flooring to be honest out of all of this. The flooring is fun,” said Smith.

Since the beginning of June, collectively the three have worked on 11 new homes and four rehabs. This has given the interns the opportunity to make a difference for low-income families as well as flood survivors.

“It’s nice to be able to help people get back on their feet because I know how it is to lose everything. It’s a rough time so it’s cool to help people,” Smith said.

Finish carpenter Malachi Longworth said working with Sam during his internship is a great experience for everyone. He added that Sam continuously put in his best effort.

“Sams a good kid. He shows interest in doing this kind of work. He’s young. He’s working for a career path and he seems to like this,” Longworth said.

Miller added that she hopes the internship will continue to build up young carpenters in Eastern Kentucky to remind young adults that their trade matters and housing cannot wait.

“To see that you can do something to change things. You know, you have the power to do that and this is one way to do it,” said Miller. “You know I think they’ve seen exactly what they’re capable of and how you can use your talent to make your community better.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Mount Pleasant Road in...
McCreary County crash kills one person
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
An investigation is underway on a double death in Rowan County
Sheriff: Rowan County couple died of natural causes

Latest News

Third of three robbery suspects arrested.
Third robbery suspect arrested in Laurel County following investigation
Daniel Cameron
AG Daniel Cameron to announce pick for Lieutenant Governor
Frankfort
Committee meets in Frankfort to discuss EKY road repairs following July 2022 floods
ARC
ARC announces $5 million for flood recovery, keynote speakers for annual conference